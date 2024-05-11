Two people have been hospitalized after a car crashed into a home in downtown Toronto Saturday night.

Emergency crews responded to a collision in the area of Church and Granby streets, south of Carlton Street.

Toronto paramedics say they transported one person with serious but non-life-threatening injuries and another with minor injuries.

The cause of the crash is unknown.

Meanwhile, police say a gas metre may have been hit during the crash. As a result, Toronto Fire turned off the gas line and notified Enbridge.