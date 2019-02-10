

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





A firefighter and one occupant of a building were taken to hospital after a fire broke out in the Weston area overnight.

The fire started on the second floor of a multi-tenant bungalow on Weston Road, south of Eglinton Avenue, at around 2:30 a.m.

Flames and smoke were visible from the side and rear of the building when firefighters arrived.

All of the occupants managed to get out on their own.

Firefighters broke some windows for ventilation and managed to stamp out the fire.