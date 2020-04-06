

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Two pet cats are dead after an overnight fire at a community housing building in Parkdale.

Crews were first called to the TCHC high-rise on Dunn Avenue for reports of a fire in a third floor unit just before 3 a.m.

By the time crews arrived on scene there was heavy smoke throughout the third floor but the fire had already burned out, Toronto Fire says.

At that point, crews knocked out some windows to ventilate the premises and conducted a thorough search, during which time the two cats were found deceased.

Toronto Fire says that they believe the occupant of the unit made their own way out after the fire broke out.

At one point three TTC buses were brought to the scene to provide shelter for displaces residents, however those vehicles have since cleared.

The cause of the fire remains unclear.