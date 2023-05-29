A search is underway for two suspects after a man was stabbed “multiple times” in Ajax on Sunday, say police.

The incident happened on Sunday at about 3:10 a.m. near Raine and Sullivan drives, which is east of Westney Road North and south of Rossland Road West.

According to Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS), a 26-year-old man was found laying on the sidewalk with “obvious injuries.”

“First aid was rendered and the victim was transported to a Toronto-area hospital for treatment where he remains in stable condition with serious injuries,” they said in a May 29 press release.

No suspect information is available at this time.

Anyone with information, including video footage, is asked to contact DRPS’s West Division Criminal Investigations Bureau at 1-888-579-1520, ext. 2524, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.durhamregionalcrimestoppers.ca.