Two 16-year-old boys are facing a long list of charges after crashing a stolen vehicle into a bus shelter while fleeing from police in Whitby on Thursday afternoon.

Police were initially called to Pringle Creek Plaza on Anderson Street at around 2:25 p.m. for reports of a suspicious vehicle with three masked males inside.

Police say that the suspects were previously observed inside a pharmacy in the plaza. But when officers arrived they fled in the stolen Honda Accord at a high rate of speed.

Police say that the car then mounted a curb and struck a hydro pole and a bus shelter before continuing on.

Officers did briefly pursue the vehicle but had to call the chase off for public safety reasons.

Two of three suspects were later arrested by York Regional Police in Markham. Police say that a loaded handgun was recovered at the time.

The two teens are facing a combined 31 charges, including failure to stop at the scene of an accident and flight from police.

They remain in custody and are awaiting bail hearings.

Police, meanwhile, say that they are continuing to search for the third suspect.

No description has been released.