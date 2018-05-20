Two winning tickets for Saturday night's $5M Lotto 649 jackpot
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, May 20, 2018 7:05AM EDT
TORONTO - There are two winning tickets for Saturday night's $5 million Lotto 649 jackpot.
Both were purchased in the Prairies, and each is worth $2.5 million.
The draw's guaranteed $1 million prize was claimed by a ticket holder in Ontario.
The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on May 23 will be approximately $5 million.