Two winning tickets sold for $35 million Lotto Max jackpot, one in Ontario
A lotto Max ticket is shown in Toronto on Monday Feb. 26, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, July 28, 2018 6:59AM EDT
TORONTO - Two winning tickets were sold for the $35 million jackpot in Friday night's Lotto Max draw.
One winning ticket was purchased in Ontario and the other in Quebec.
Each is worth $17.6 million.
The jackpot for the next Lotto Max draw on Aug. 3 will be approximately $10 million.