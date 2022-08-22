A two-year old child remains in hospital with life-threatening injuries after being hit by a driver Sunday evening in Ajax.

The collision happened shortly after 7 p.m. at a residence on Williamson Drive East, east of Salem Road.

According to Durham Regional Police, the vehicle’s driver was reversing into his driveway when he struck the child.

The victim was rushed to a Toronto-area trauma centre, police said in an Aug. 22 news release.

Members of the Collision Investigation Unit were called to the scene.

Roads in the immediate area were closed for several hours while they collected evidence.

Anyone with information or anyone who witnessed this collision is being asked to contact Det. Const. Mindy Ryce of the Traffic Services Branch Collision Investigation Unit at 1-888-579-1520, ext. 5255, or Durham Regional Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.durhamregionalcrimestoppers.ca.

-with files from Bryann Aguilar