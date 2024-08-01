The driver of a U-Haul truck crashed into a home in Rexdale Thursday evening and police say the structure has collapsed.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Brookmere Road and Kipling Avenue just after 7 p.m. for reports of a collision.

Police said two people, the driver of the U-Haul and one occupant of the house, were transported to hospital. According to Toronto Fire, the driver had to be extricated from the truck.

Paramedics told CP24 that a man in his 60s and a man in his 30s suffered serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Images from the scene show the U-Haul truck partially inside the home as emergency crews assess the damage.

According to Toronto police, the structure has collapsed. Toronto Fire said crews secured the gas line in the area and around the house due to damages.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.

Police are asking motorists in the area to consider alternate routes.