Unconscious woman sexually assaulted at Kennedy Station: police
The exterior of Kennedy Station is seen. (Google Maps)
Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com
Published Sunday, September 2, 2018 2:54PM EDT
Toronto police said they are searching for a man accused of sexually assaulting an unconscious woman at Kennedy Station.
According to investigators, a 40-year-old woman was lying on the ground outside of the station at around 5:30 p.m. on Saturday.
As people walked by, a man allegedly sexually assaulted the woman.
One witness attempted to stop the incident by yelling at the man, officers said.
The suspect – described as a 60-year-old white male with a large build, standing about six-foot-two with short white hair – then walked away from the scene.
Police said he was last seen wearing a black T-shirt tucked into black pants with a brown leather belt, black socks, black shoes with worn soles and a fedora-style beige-and-white hat.
Investigators are urging anyone who witnessed this incident to come forward and contact police at 416-808-7474 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).