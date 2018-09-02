

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





Toronto police said they are searching for a man accused of sexually assaulting an unconscious woman at Kennedy Station.

According to investigators, a 40-year-old woman was lying on the ground outside of the station at around 5:30 p.m. on Saturday.

As people walked by, a man allegedly sexually assaulted the woman.

One witness attempted to stop the incident by yelling at the man, officers said.

The suspect – described as a 60-year-old white male with a large build, standing about six-foot-two with short white hair – then walked away from the scene.

Police said he was last seen wearing a black T-shirt tucked into black pants with a brown leather belt, black socks, black shoes with worn soles and a fedora-style beige-and-white hat.

Investigators are urging anyone who witnessed this incident to come forward and contact police at 416-808-7474 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).