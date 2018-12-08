

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Unionized LCBO workers will be holding information pickets at numerous locations across the city today as they continue to advocate for keeping the Crown corporation public.

The pickets are part of the ‘Keep it Public’ campaign organized by the Ontario Public Service Employees Union (OPSEU), which represents about 8,000 LCBO workers.

According to OPSEU President Warren (Smokey) Thomas, the campaign is being held to raise awareness about the importance of keeping the LCBO public amid speculation that Premier Doug Ford could privatize some government functions.

“The whole notion of this is to try to keep the LCBO public. We are still worried about Doug Ford either selling it or chopping it up and just giving it away jn pieces. The expansion of beer and wine in grocery stores is a concern as well,” Thomas told CP24 on Friday. “I must say we have been going around in different parts of the province and we have been very well received. The people who use the LCBO like it.”

A third-party review of spending that was commissioned by the Ford government and released in September did point out that certain “government businesses enterprises,” including the LCBO, could be sold but the premier has not acted on that recommendation at this point.

Thomas said that workers participating in the information pickets will be handing out pamphlets to customers that encourage them to contact their MPP to express opposition to any move to privatize the LCBO.

He said that pickets are “not confrontational” and will not involve anyone being “bothered or harassed.”

“It (the LCBO) is still very valuable, it is still very respected and I think public support for keeping it public is very much there,” he said.

There are a total of nine informational pickets happening across Toronto today and numerous others elsewhere in the GTA.

Here is a list of the Toronto LCBO locations that are affected: