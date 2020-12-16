

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Environment Canada has issued a winter weather travel advisory for Toronto and parts of the GTA on Wednesday, saying up to 10 centimetres of snowfall is possible.

“A narrow band of lake effect snow is expected to develop off Lake Ontario overnight and move inland early Wednesday morning,” meteorologists say. “This band will be over the Burlington area early Wednesday morning and slowly shift northwards reaching the southwestern section of the City of Toronto by mid-morning.”

The snow is also expected to fall in Hamilton by the evening.

In all, between five and ten centimetres of snowfall is likely.

Motorists should exercise caution, the advisory said, as snowfall will significantly limit visibility at times throughout the day.