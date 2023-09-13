Two GO Train stations in Scarborough have been upgraded with new infrastructure the government says will support all-day 15-minute service between Toronto and Markham.

Ontario’s new transportation minister will make the announcement Wednesday morning. This will be Prabmeet Sarkaria’s first news conference since Premier Doug Ford shuffled her position in cabinet.

Milliken GO Station, on Steeles Avenue between Kennedy Road and Midland Avenue, has been outfitted with additional an additional track and platform, two pedestrian tunnels and additional vehicle and cycling lanes.

At Agincourt GO Station, by Sheppard and Midland avenues, commuters will have access to a new “station building with modern facilities” with additional platforms and pedestrian tunnels.

These upgrades are part of Ontario’s broader GO expansion program, which promises all-day 15-minute service between Unionville GO Station and Union Station.

The government expects 19 train trips to be added specifically to the Stouffville line connecting Toronto to Markham once two-way, all-day service is offered. The province anticipates this will happen by 2031.

Officials believe that at this point, 6,000 GO train trips will occur every week.