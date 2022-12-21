

The Canadian Press





The estranged daughters of the 73-year-old gunman in a Toronto-area condo shooting rampage say he was a "controlling and abusive husband and father."

The three daughters of gunman Francesco Villi say they are deeply heartbroken for the victims' families and are in "absolute shock and utter devastation".

Police say Villi killed five people – three condo board members and their partners – in a shooting at his Vaughan, Ont., highrise Sunday night.

In a statement shared by the Special Investigations Unit, the daughters say Villi had a history of domestic abuse with the mothers of his children and his daughters, adding he had an aggressive "Jekyll and Hyde"-type personality.

The statement says his children have been estranged from him for more than five years after failed attempts to have some form of a relationship.

The daughters, whose names are not provided, say their offers to help their father were "continuously denied," leaving them no choice but to cut ties with him.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 21, 2022.