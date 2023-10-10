

The Canadian Press





VANCOUVER - A 22-year-old Vancouver man has been killed in southern Israel after Hamas militants launched a series of deadly attacks on Saturday.

The head of the King David High School in Vancouver confirmed in a Facebook post that former student Ben Mizrachi was gunned down while attending a music festival in southern Israel.

The statement says Mizrachi was larger than life, with a big personality.

It says a funeral will take place Wednesday in Israel.

More coming.