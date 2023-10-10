Vancouver man, Ben Mizrachi, killed by Hamas in Israel: school head
Share:
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, October 10, 2023 1:34PM EDT
VANCOUVER - A 22-year-old Vancouver man has been killed in southern Israel after Hamas militants launched a series of deadly attacks on Saturday.
The head of the King David High School in Vancouver confirmed in a Facebook post that former student Ben Mizrachi was gunned down while attending a music festival in southern Israel.
The statement says Mizrachi was larger than life, with a big personality.
It says a funeral will take place Wednesday in Israel.
More coming.