Mayor John Tory says that a number of recent violent incidents involving young people should underscore the importance of investing in kids and families and getting at the “root causes” of youth violence.

Tory made the comment to CP24 during an interview on Wednesday morning, as he discussed the arrest of a 14-year-old suspect in a stabbing at Scarborough Town Centre that wounded three people on Tuesday night.

There was also another stabbing on the grounds of a Mississauga secondary school on Tuesday afternoon, which injured two people.

A 15-year-old male has been arrested in connection with that incident.

“We have to make sure that all the legal provisions in place are such that they make sure people know there is a consequence to their behaviour but the other thing we have to do, which may well be the most important of all when it comes to younger people, is to continue to invest in kids and families,” Tory said. “When people see us investing in recreational facilities, investing in recreational programs and trying to go the extra mile in some of the areas where this kind of incident has been more prevalent they should understand that is what we are trying to do, to get at the root causes of some of this kind of activity.”

The stabbings at Scarborough Town Centre and St. Marcellinus Secondary School in Mississauga came just one day after another stabbing outside Birchmount Park Collegiate Institute in Scarborough, which wounded a student.

Tory said that he has spoken with Police Chief James Ramer about the spate of violent incidents involving young people in the city and has been told that in general they are largely “random” occurrences.

Tory, however, said that the youth of those involved is “very, very concerning.”

“I have talked to the police chief about this and the question I asked of coursed first and foremost is are these things connected in some way with respect to gang activity or anything like that and most of them are random incidents that really just involve a very disconcerting change in the way people behave when they get into a schoolyard disagreement, which are things that have gone on forever,” he said. “So I think we are going to have to look at this in the context of what I think is a broader problem we face across the city and the world, which is just this notion now that people react with extreme behaviour and extreme language to situations that previously they wouldn’t have.”

Toronto police said that they believe three suspects were involved in the incident outside Birchmount Park Collegiate Institute on Monday, however few other details have been released about the case to date.