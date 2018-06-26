

Chris Fox, CP24.com





The victim in a fatal stabbing at an Etobicoke plaza over the weekend has been identified as a 56-year-old Toronto man.

The homicide occurred at a plaza on Martin Grove Road, south of Finch Avenue, at around 12:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Police were initially called to area for a reported fight between two men but when they arrived they located the victim with multiple stab wounds.

He was reportedly without vital signs at the scene and was rushed to hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries a short time later.

At the time, police told CTV News Toronto that officers patrolling the area witnessed the suspect take off on foot following the fight. Authorities said they arrested 30-year-old Joseph Whittick nearby. Whittick was subsequently charged with first-degree murder but police did not immediately identify the victim pending notification of next-of-kin.

In a news release issued on Tuesday, police identified the victim as 56-year-old Winston Freckleton.

Police also confirmed that Freckleton died as a result of stab wounds.

The brazen daylight stabbing was among a rash of violent incidents across the city over the weekend.

There were a total of three shootings on Sunday that resulted in the deaths of four people. A man was also shot dead inside a Toronto Community Housing building near Sherbourne and Dundas streets early Monday morning.

It is not known what relationship, if any, existed between Freckleton and the accused.