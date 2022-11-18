One person has been transported to a hospital in life-threatening condition following a shooting in Brampton.

Peel Regional Police were called to a shooting in the area of Gore Road and Fitzpatrick Drive shortly after noon.

One person was subsequently transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

The shooting occurred outside in a parking lot and is believed to have been targeted, police said.

A suspect is currently outstanding. There's no suspect description so far.

Police said they do not believe there is a risk to public safety.