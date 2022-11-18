Victim in life-threatening condition following daylight shooting in Brampton
One person has been transported to a hospital in life-threatening condition following a shooting in Brampton.
Peel Regional Police were called to a shooting in the area of Gore Road and Fitzpatrick Drive shortly after noon.
One person was subsequently transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.
The shooting occurred outside in a parking lot and is believed to have been targeted, police said.
A suspect is currently outstanding. There's no suspect description so far.
Police said they do not believe there is a risk to public safety.