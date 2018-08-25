Victim in Scarborough shooting takes himself to hospital
Chris Fox, CP24.com
Published Saturday, August 25, 2018 6:58AM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, August 25, 2018 7:25AM EDT
A male victim is in life-threatening condition after a shooting in Scarborough early Friday morning.
The shooting is believed to have taken place inside an abandoned space at a plaza on Eglinton Avenue East just west of Brimley Road at around 4 a.m., police say.
The victim was dropped off at a hospital by an unknown party, according to police.
Police say that they are looking for one suspect in connection with the shooting, though no description has been provided.