

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A male victim is in life-threatening condition after a shooting in Scarborough early Friday morning.

The shooting is believed to have taken place inside an abandoned space at a plaza on Eglinton Avenue East just west of Brimley Road at around 4 a.m., police say.

The victim was dropped off at a hospital by an unknown party, according to police.

Police say that they are looking for one suspect in connection with the shooting, though no description has been provided.