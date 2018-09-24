

The Canadian Press





ST. THOMAS, Ont. - Families of victims and a woman who was almost killed by an Ontario nurse will speak for the first time today in St. Thomas, Ont., at a public inquiry into the serial-killing case.

Elizabeth Wettlaufer is serving a life sentence after confessing to killing eight patients with insulin overdoses and attempting to kill four others at long-term care facilities and private homes in Ontario for over about a decade.

The closing submissions will provide insight into the impact the crimes had on the victims' families, highlight the failings that allowed it to occur and include recommendations to prevent similar crimes from happening.

The public inquiry, which began in June, has examined the circumstances that allowed the nurse to kill elderly patients in her care and was announced after Wettlaufer was sentenced to life with no chance of parole for 25 years.

The inquiry has heard that complaints about Wettlaufer began at the start of her career in 1995, and continued until she admitted in 2016 to killing multiple patients.

The former nurse ultimately pleaded guilty to eight counts of first-degree murder, four counts of attempted murder and two counts of aggravated assault in a string of incidents that started in 2007.