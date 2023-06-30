A near-fatal accident that took place in Vaughan last month was captured on dashcam footage and shared by police Friday.

“This fiery crash could have been deadly,” York Regional Police said in a tweet advising residents against impaired driving over the long weekend.

The video shows the moment the two vehicles collided with one another in the early morning hours of May 28.

The driver of a black sedan can be seen travelling on the right side of the road when the driver of a white SUV, travelling at seemingly higher speeds veered onto oncoming lanes, and crashed into the sedan.

The sedan quickly burst in flames and debris scattered on the roadway. The driver suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The driver of the white SUV ran away before first responders arrived, according to officials. However, as crews extinguished the flames, police said they found the driver at a nearby restaurant.

Police said the 30-year-old male driver is facing numerous charges for impaired driving and failing to remain at the scene of the accident.

“Let’s keep the explosions in the sky this Canada Day weekend – not on our roads,” YRP tweeted.