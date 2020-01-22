Volkswagen pleads guilty to all Canadian charges in emissions-cheating scandal
A Volkswagen Touran with the 2.0l TDI EA189 type Diesel engine, one of the engines named in the Volkswagen scandal involving manipulated data in emissions tests, in Sehnde, Germany, 03 October 2015. (EPA / JULIAN STRATENSCHULTE)
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, January 22, 2020 5:39AM EST
Last Updated Wednesday, January 22, 2020 10:35AM EST
TORONTO -- Volkswagen has pleaded guilty to all of the Canadian charges it faced in the emissions-cheating scandal.
The German automaker and the Crown submitted an agreed statement of facts in a Toronto court this morning.
The automaker had wanted to enter a guilty plea to 60 charges last month, but the case was delayed.
The offences relate to a scandal in which the company cheated on emissions tests.
The federal government charged the auto giant with 58 infractions under the Environmental Protection Act.
Volkswagen also faced two counts of providing misleading information.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 22, 2020.