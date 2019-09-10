

Steve Lambert, The Canadian Press





WINNIPEG - The Progressive Conservatives under leader Brian Pallister have won their second-straight majority in Manitoba .

Pallister was handily re-elected in his constituency of Fort Whyte.

He called the election a year earlier than scheduled.

The Tories ran their campaign promising further cost-cutting and tax reductions after reducing the provincial sales tax in their first term and trimming annual deficits.

But their fiscal restraint and health-care reforms had stirred up controversy.

Opinion polls had consistently suggested a sizable lead for the Tories provincewide, but also indicated it could be a tight race with the NDP in Winnipeg.

The party won 40 of 57 seats in the 2016 vote - the largest majority government in the province in a century.