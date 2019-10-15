

Codi Wilson and Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Toronto police have issued a warrant for the arrest of a man who was allegedly driving a vehicle that struck two women and a toddler in Scarborough on Sunday.

The collision occurred near Ellesmere Road and Pharmacy Avenue at around 10:50 a.m.

Police previously said a grey Dodge Journey was heading east on Ellesmere Road, approaching Pharmacy Avenue, when it ran a red light, crossed through the intersection, and mounted the sidewalk.

The vehicle hit three pedestrians — a 57-year-old woman, a 37-year-old woman, and a 20-month-old baby in a stroller.

All three victims were seriously injured and taken to hospital for treatment. They are all expected to survive.

According to police, two occupants of the suspect vehicle got out of the car and walked around to assess the scene. One person got back into the vehicle and fled the scene southbound on Pharmacy Avenue while the other person fled the area on foot, police said.

On Tuesday, police identified the alleged driver as 34-year-old Derek DeSousa of Toronto. A warrant has now been issued for his arrest.

Police said they are also trying to identify the passenger who was in the vehicle at the time of the collision, described as a white man with a beard who wears glasses. He was wearing a grey sweater, black pants, and a red hat.

DeSousa was previously identified as a person of interest, along with two other people.

On Tuesday morning, police confirmed that they had managed to track down one of those people – a 30-year-old woman. Police said they will be speaking to her but have not indicated whether she will face any charges.

Officers are still trying to locate a third person of interest – 49-year-old Cory Munroe.

On Monday, police confirmed that the suspect vehicle had been located by a business owner in the area of St. Clair Avenue East and O’Connor Drive.

Investigators provided images of the person who police believe abandoned the vehicle but was not involved in the collision. Officers have not yet been able to track him down.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact investigators or Crime Stoppers anonymously.