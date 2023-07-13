At least one tornado touched down in an Ottawa suburb on Thursday afternoon, leaving a path of destruction in its wake.

Video footage shared widely on social media showed what appeared to be a large funnel cloud forming in Barrhaven just before 1 p.m.

Environment Canada issued a tornado warning as the funnel cloud was observed, warning residents to seek shelter amid what it called a “dangerous and potentially life-threatening situation.”

No injuries have been reported so far, though Ottawa police have said that at least 50 houses may have been impacted by the system.

Images shared on also showed extensive damage in Barrhaven, including uprooted trees and debris that had been spread across roadways.

“This incident has a large footprint and officers and partners are working diligently to assist everyone needing help,” police said on Twitter earlier in the day.

Environment Canada has since confirmed that at least one tornado did touch down in the Ottawa area on Thursday.

