Waterloo Regional Police have taken carriage of the investigation into a body that was found at a waste management facility in Etobicoke last week.

In a statement, Toronto police confirmed that they have handed the investigation to Waterloo police.

“I cannot comment on how this was determined,” Toronto police spokesperson Ashley Visser said in an email on Friday.

Members of the 22 Division were initially investigating the case, with the Homicide and Missing Persons Unit being aware.

On the morning of March 1, police were called to 260 New Toronto Street, west of Islington Avenue, where a deceased man had been discovered. Police said they believed the body was transported to the facility in a truck.

The man has not been identified.

Investigators were working to determine where the truck originated from, which they said may have been outside of Toronto.

CP24 has reached out to Waterloo police for more information.