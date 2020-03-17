

Phil Tsekouras, CP24.com





Westjet has confirmed that a passenger on board a recent flight to Toronto has tested positive for COVID-19.

“The safety of our guests and crews is our top priority,” WestJet said in a statement issued Tuesday. “It is our goal to be open and transparent throughout this rapidly evolving situation.”

The flight in question is WS2643 which flew fromthe Costa Rican city of Liberia to Toronto on March 9.

The news comes after WestJet announced on Monday that three recent flights that either landed in or departed from Toronto also each carried a passenger that tested positive. Additionally, on Sunday, the airline said that two other flights that landed in Toronto also carried passengers infected with the virus.

“Public health officials recommend that affected individuals self-isolate for 14 days after arrival and monitor symptoms,” Westjet said. “Guests are advised to contact their primary care provider, or their local public health unit if they are concerned that they may have been exposed to or are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19.”

Unlike updates on other Westjet flights over the past two days, no information on the affected rows of the plane have been listed.

“All guests who were on the listed flights, but not in the affected rows are advised to self-monitor for signs of cough, fever or respiratory issues and to call their local health authorities if symptoms arise within the next 14 days.”

Passengers on any flights returning to Canada are being advised by public health officials to self-isolate for 14 days, regardless of whether anyone on their flight has tested positive for COVID-19.