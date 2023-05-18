The Ontario government is set to dissolve the Region of Peel, making way for an independent Mississauga and Brampton.

This is not a process that will occur overnight. The three municipalities that make up Peel—Brampton, Mississauga and Caledon—have shared core services and programs since 1974. While each city has its own members of government, Peel Region has an overarching council that helps govern economic growth and development.

So, how will this work? How do you separate three cities that are so intertwined?

This is what you need to know:

Why are we doing this?

Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie, as well as her predecessor the late Hazel McCallion, has long advocated for an independent city. In 2019, Mississauga’s city council approved a motion to make it become, in principle, a “single-tier municipality, independent of the Region of Peel.”

More than 800,000 of the 1.4 million people in Peel Region reside in Mississauga.

Crombie has argued that separating from Peel would save taxpayers about $1 billion over the next decade and provide the city with control over its own “destiny,” like other large municipalities in Ontario.

Does everyone support this?

The short answer is no. Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown has said that while he approves of dissolving Peel in order to streamline governance for his city, he is concerned about the financial ramifications of the separation.

Brown told CP24 Wednesday that much of Peel Region’s infrastructure, including water treatment plants and emergency services such as police, are headquartered in Mississauga.

“I'm not opposed to the principle of getting rid of the Region of Peel. My contention has been that if Mississauga wants to leave and have a divorce that they have to pay the bill,” he said, noting that Mississauga would owe Brampton between $1 billion and $2 billion so that they could build infrastructure of their own.

What happens to Caledon?

As of Thursday morning, it is unclear. Mayor Annette Groves told CTV News Toronto Wednesday night that she has yet been briefed about the proposal.

What happens to those shares services?

This is also unclear, although these details could be revealed by officials Thursday.

The list of shared services is extensive and includes paramedic services, health programs, long-term care and services for seniors, child care support, garbage collection and recycling, water and water treatment, road maintenance, as well as housing and shelter.

It's likely that each municipality will have to create the infrastructure to offer these services to their own residents, something that could be a timely and costly process.

How will government change?

Each municipality has a mayor and a city council. The Region of Peel also has a council consisting of 24 members with a Regional Chair.

Legislation will dictate what happens, but likely the regional council will simply dissolve, leaving each municipality’s council to conduct daily business.

Can we afford to do this?

At this time, we don’t know what the true financial ramifications of this change will be. All three municipalities contribute a significant amount of their revenue towards Peel Region, which goes towards paying for core services as well as staff and programming.

Brampton provides nearly 40 per cent of revenue collected in taxes while Mississauga contributes 45 per cent.

Brown has said that Premier Doug Ford promised that Brampton wouldn’t get “shafted” in the separation and that Brampton would “remain whole.” It’s unclear if this means the province will foot the bill during this time of transition.