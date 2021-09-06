It's Labour Day, 2021 and there are plenty of things to do and see in the city.

According to Environment Canada, Toronto can expect a high of 24 C on Monday, with a mix of sun and clouds in the afternoon.

Here’s a list of what is open and what is closed today:

What's closed:

• Government offices

• Banks

• Post offices

• Libraries

• Most grocery stores

• LCBO

What’s open:

• The CN Tower, Ripley’s Aquarium, Canada’s Wonderland, Toronto Zoo, Art Gallery of Ontario and Casa Loma are open. The ROM and Ontario Science Centre are not.

• Some grocery stores (make sure to call ahead or check hours online)

• Most bars and restaurants

• Some beer store locations

• Some shopping malls – including Yorkdale Mall, Eaton Centre, Sherway Gardens, Fairview Mall and Scarborough Town Centre

Transit:

The TTC will be operating on a Sunday schedule as per usual on a holiday. Any routes that do not operate on Sundays will not be running today.

GO Transit is also operating on a Sunday schedule.