Dozens of vaccination clinics will be in operation in Toronto today, including many pop up sites where residents can get a shot without an appointment.

The clinics are mostly open to adults who live in hot spot postal codes, though some of them have widened their eligibility to include adults who work in hot spot postal codes as well.

Here is a list:

Downsview Arena (1633 Wilson Ave):

Open to all Toronto residents who are 40 plus regardless of postal code. Also open to adults living and working in the following postal codes: M2R M3H M3J M3K M3L M3M M3N M6A M6B M6E M6L M6M M9L M9PM M9V M9W.

From 9 a.m. until supply runs out

Scarborough Ismali Jamatkhana pop-up clinic (695 Middlefield Road):

Open to anyone 18 and older who live in any hot spot postal code in Scarborough. Appointments can be booked online.

John Polanyi Collegiate Institute (640 Lawrence Avenue West):

Open to all 18+ who live or work in an 'M' hot spot postal code with priority for those in M6M, M6N, M6A, and M9N. The clinic is open on Friday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. No appointment needed.

Albion Arena (1501 Albion Road):

Open to all adults who live and work in Toronto hot spots with VIP access to those in M9V, M9W, and M9R.

Domenico Di Luca Community Recreation Centre (25 Stanley Road)

Open to all adults who live or work in any of Toronto’s hot spot postal codes.

From 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. or when supply runs out.

Thorncliffe Park Community Hub (45 Overlea Boulevard):

Open to all adults who live in any of Toronto’s hot spot postal codes but priority will be given to people in M3C and M4H.

From 12 p.m. until 8 p.m. or when supply runs out.

Editors note: This list is not definitive and does not include city-run clinics and pharmacy locations that operate on an appointment basis. For more information on where you can get vaccinated in Toronto follow this link.