One lucky person who recently bought a lottery ticket in Toronto is now $44 million richer… they may just not know it yet.

In a news release issued Wednesday, the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation said that the $44,023,273.40 winning Lotto Max ticket from Tuesday’s draw was sold in Toronto.

Lotto Max draws run twice a week on Tuesday and Friday and players receive three sets of seven numbers ranging from one to fifty. The winning ticket matches all seven numbers drawn in any one set.

The winning numbers are 2-13-15-19-38-39-46, the OLG said.

Players are encouraged to check their numbers at OLG.ca, the OLG app, or contact OLG directly.

The next draw goes on July 23 with an estimated jackpot of $10 million.

Unclaimed $10,000 Lotto Max ticket sold in Etobicoke set to expire

If you bought a lottery ticket in Etobicoke last summer, you might want to check your pockets.

The OLG says that a winning Encore Lotto Max ticket worth $10,000 that was sold in the area on August 4, 2020 will expire next month, if the owner doesn’t come forward.

The winning numbers were 4-0-3-6-3-3-5 and the winning ticket matches the first six numbers in that sequence, the OLG says.

Players have exactly one year from the draw date to collect their prize.

The OLG is encouraging the lucky player to fill in the back portion of their ticket, sign it and contact their support centre.