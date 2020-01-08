

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





The largest lottery prize ever awarded in the country’s history belongs to a Lotto Max ticket-holder in the GTA.

The name of the winner of the $70 million jackpot is not yet known but the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) says the ticket was purchased in Brampton.

Ten Maxmillions tickets were sold across the province, including six worth $1 million each. Those tickets were sold in Brampton, Hamilton, Niagara Region, Oshawa, Ottawa, and Pickering.

Two tickets valued at $500,000 each were purchased in Niagara Falls and Perth County and two tickets worth $333,333.40 each were sold in Richmond Hill and Toronto.

Two people in Brampton and York Region are in possession of tickets worth $197,670.90 each and five Encore tickets worth $100,000 each were purchased in Lanark County, Renfrew County, Simcoe County, and Sudbury.

Players can check whether they are holding on to a winning ticket by visiting OLG.ca.

The draw for the next Lotto Max jackpot, which is estimated to be worth $33 million, will be held on Friday.