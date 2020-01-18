Winning ticket for Friday night's $50 million Lotto Max jackpot sold in Vaughan
Web Staff , CP24.com
Published Saturday, January 18, 2020 6:35AM EST
Last Updated Saturday, January 18, 2020 10:40AM EST
The single winning ticket for Friday night’s $50 million Lotto Max draw was sold in Vaughan, the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation has confirmed.
Neither of the two Maxmillions prizes, worth $1 million apiece, were won on Friday night but OLG says three Encore tickets, worth $100,000 each, were sold in Mississauga, Oshawa, and Toronto.
The next jackpot is estimated to be $12 million and will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 21.