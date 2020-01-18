

Web Staff , CP24.com





The single winning ticket for Friday night’s $50 million Lotto Max draw was sold in Vaughan, the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation has confirmed.

Neither of the two Maxmillions prizes, worth $1 million apiece, were won on Friday night but OLG says three Encore tickets, worth $100,000 each, were sold in Mississauga, Oshawa, and Toronto.

The next jackpot is estimated to be $12 million and will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 21.