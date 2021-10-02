Woman, 2 children found safe following apparent abduction in Brampton; suspect in custody
Published Saturday, October 2, 2021 6:30PM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, October 2, 2021 8:08PM EDT
Peel police have located a woman and her two children and have arrested a suspect after an apparent abduction in Brampton Saturday afternoon.
Const. Heather Cannon said a 36-year-old woman, her four-year-old son and her 2-month-old daughter got into the vehicle “unwillingly” with a 27-year-old man.
She said the investigation began when officers were called just after 4:30 p.m. to a residential building in the area of Queen Street East and Hanson Road North.
“At some point during that investigation, they made the determination that they believed what was occurring was a kidnapping or an abduction,” Cannon said.
Police identified the man as Daniel Lawrence.
Police said they were concerned for the well-being of everyone in the vehicle that was last seen travelling east on Queen Street and headed towards Highway 410.
Just before 8 p.m., police said they had located the suspect, the woman and her two children.
“At this time (the) mother and two children are at a local hospital,” police said, adding that the victims were unharmed.
Officers took the suspect into custody.