Peel police have located a woman and her two children and have arrested a suspect after an apparent abduction in Brampton Saturday afternoon.

Const. Heather Cannon said a 36-year-old woman, her four-year-old son and her 2-month-old daughter got into the vehicle “unwillingly” with a 27-year-old man.

She said the investigation began when officers were called just after 4:30 p.m. to a residential building in the area of Queen Street East and Hanson Road North.

“At some point during that investigation, they made the determination that they believed what was occurring was a kidnapping or an abduction,” Cannon said.

Police identified the man as Daniel Lawrence.

Police said they were concerned for the well-being of everyone in the vehicle that was last seen travelling east on Queen Street and headed towards Highway 410.

Just before 8 p.m., police said they had located the suspect, the woman and her two children.

“At this time (the) mother and two children are at a local hospital,” police said, adding that the victims were unharmed.

Officers took the suspect into custody.