Investigators say a 29-year-old woman who was stabbed at an east downtown Toronto law office has died and a 33-year-old man in custody stands accused of her murder.

Just before 2 p.m. on Sept. 2, police said two males entered 238 King Street East, the offices of Hicks Adams LLP, a law firm specializing in criminal defence.

A woman, now identified as 29-year-old Julia Ferguson, suffered a critical stab wound and was rushed to a hospital trauma centre without vital signs and later revived.

A GoFundMe set up by Ferguson’s friends says she worked as a receptionist at Hicks Adams and “was attacked and stabbed in the chest.”

“The stab wound to her chest resulted in a puncture wound to her heart leaving her without vital signs upon paramedics arrival, some friends wrote on the GoFundMe page. “Due to Julia’s strength the paramedics were able to resuscitate her and she was rushed to the hospital.”

They said Ferguson suffered oxygen loss due to her attack, which made recovery unlikely.

On Sept. 5, Ferguson was taken off life support and passed away in hospital.

“She leaves behind a mother, brother, boyfriend, family and many friends who will miss her dearly.”

Police said a suspect fled the scene and later surrendered to police.

He was identified on Monday as 33-year-old Osman Osman of Toronto.

Osman was initially charged with aggravated assault and attempted murder, and investigators say those charges will be upgraded due to Ferguson’s death.

She is Toronto’s 55th homicide victim of the year.

Investigators say they will brief the media on the investigation into the incident at a press conference outside Toronto police headquarters on Monday evening.