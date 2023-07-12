A 69-year-old woman who was critically injured when she was struck by a pick-up truck in Etobicoke on Tuesday afternoon has died in hospital.

Toronto police said the collision occurred in the Horner Avenue and Thirtieth Street area.

A northbound red Dodge Ram pick-up truck was making a left turn when it struck a female pedestrian walking in the crosswalk, police said.

The pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries and was rushed to a trauma centre, where on Wednesday she died of her injuries.

Police have not released her identity.

Meanwhile, the driver of the truck remained on the scene.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and asked anyone with information, including security or dash camera footage, to contact traffic investigators at 416-808-1900 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.