A 73-year-old woman is dead after she fell from a moving vehicle outside Toronto Western Hospital on Friday morning.

Police say that the woman had driven to the entrance of the parking area at the hospital at around 6:30 a.m. when she opened her door to access the gate.

Police say that the woman somehow lost control of her vehicle at that time, causing her to fall while it was still in motion.

She suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene, according to police.

An investigation into what led up to the incident is ongoing.

“Police are asking local residents, businesses, and drivers, who may have security or dash camera footage and were in the area at the time to contact police at Traffic Services,” a news release states.