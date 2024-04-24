Halton police say a woman has been charged after she was allegedly found inside an Oakville, Ont. residence by the owners, before fleeing the scene in a stolen vehicle and colliding with their car.

According to the Halton Regional Police Service, officers responded to a call for a break-and-enter in progress at a residence near Sixth Line and Dundas Street East on Tuesday at 8:15 p.m.

The owners had reported the break-in after coming home and finding a female suspect attempting to take “various items” within their garage, a release issued by police said.

Upon being confronted, the suspect allegedly attempted to flee in a stolen vehicle, but in doing so “collided with the homeowner’s vehicle.”

The suspect again tried to flee, but was eventually brought to a stop using a tire deflation device, police said.

During the pursuit, the suspect allegedly made intentional contact with three police vehicles and damaged them. No physical injuries were sustained by officers or the homeowners as a result of the collisions, police said.

According to the release, officers located a quantity of prescription medication, cocaine, psilocybin, and crack cocaine during a subsequent search of the suspect vehicle.

Chelsi Wade, 26, is facing 10 charges, including but not limited to one count of break-and-enter, one count of flight from a police officer, one count of failure to stop after an accident, and one count of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

The accused has been held in custody pending a bail hearing.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation, including any security or dash cam video from the area between the hours of 8:00 pm and 8:30 pm, is being asked to contact the 2 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905-825-4777 ext. 2216.