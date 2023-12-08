Toronto Police have laid charges in connection with an incident that saw a vehicle damaged with a rock outside of a Jewish school and daycare centre last month.

Police said they received a call about mischief to a vehicle in the Bathurst Street and Wilson Avenue area shortly after 1 a.m. on Saturday Nov. 25.

According to police, the victim's vehicle was in the parking lot of a Jewish school and community daycare when a suspect damaged it with a rock.

The incident was captured by security cameras and police were able to identify a suspect.

Police said Friday that 33-year-old Madeleine Folk of Toronto was arrested on Dec. 6.

She’s been charged with mischief under $5,000 and two counts of failing to comply with probation.

Police initially said they were treating the incident as a suspected hate-motivated offence. However they said Friday that following further investigation, that is no longer the case.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact police.