Woman, child seriously injured after being hit by vehicle in Cedarvale
A Toronto police cruiser is seen in this undated photo. (Simon Sheehan/CP24)
Published Wednesday, December 21, 2022 7:15PM EST
A woman and a child have been seriously injured after being struck by the driver of a vehicle in the city’s Cedarvale neighbourhood on Wednesday night.
Emergency crews were called to the area of Gloucester and Winnett Avenue, south of Eglinton Avenue West, shortly before 6 p.m. for a collision.
They arrived to find a woman and a child suffering from serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
The woman was taken to a trauma centre while the child was transported to a pediatric hospital, Toronto paramedics said.
There is no word on their conditions.
Police said the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.