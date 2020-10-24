A woman is dead and a man is in serious condition after a van mounted the sidewalk and crashed into a building in the city’s west end.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Dupont and Christie streets around 4:20 p.m.

Police said a van mounted the sidewalk, striking a female pedestrian before crashing into a building.

A woman in her 70s was transported to a local hospital in life-threatening condition, Toronto Paramedic Services said.

She was later pronounced dead in hospital.

A man, believed to the driver of the vehicle, was taken to a trauma centre with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators are now looking at what caused the van to leave the road.

Police have closed the intersection as they investigate.