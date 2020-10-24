Woman dead after van mounts sidewalk near Dupont and Christie
Published Saturday, October 24, 2020 5:24PM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, October 24, 2020 6:02PM EDT
A woman is dead and a man is in serious condition after a van mounted the sidewalk and crashed into a building in the city’s west end.
Emergency crews were called to the area of Dupont and Christie streets around 4:20 p.m.
Police said a van mounted the sidewalk, striking a female pedestrian before crashing into a building.
A woman in her 70s was transported to a local hospital in life-threatening condition, Toronto Paramedic Services said.
She was later pronounced dead in hospital.
A man, believed to the driver of the vehicle, was taken to a trauma centre with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
Investigators are now looking at what caused the van to leave the road.
Police have closed the intersection as they investigate.