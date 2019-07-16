Woman dies after being struck by vehicle in Hillcrest Village
Police respond to Barkwood Crescent in North York, where a woman was fatally struck by a vehicle. (Craig Wadman)
Joshua Freeman, CP24.com
Published Tuesday, July 16, 2019 4:01PM EDT
A woman has been pronounced dead after being struck by a vehicle in the city's Hillcrest Village area.
The woman was struck at Barkwood Crescent, in the area of Don Mills Road and Cliffwood Road at around 2 p.m.
She was rushed to hospital via emergency run, but was pronounced dead a short time later, Toronto police said.
The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.