

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





A woman has been pronounced dead after being struck by a vehicle in the city's Hillcrest Village area.

The woman was struck at Barkwood Crescent, in the area of Don Mills Road and Cliffwood Road at around 2 p.m.

She was rushed to hospital via emergency run, but was pronounced dead a short time later, Toronto police said.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.