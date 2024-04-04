A female pedestrian has died after being hit by a vehicle in North York Thursday evening.

Toronto police and paramedics responded to a collision in the area of Avenue Road and Wilson Avenue after 10 p.m.

They located a woman in her 60s suffering from life-threatening injuries as a result of the collision, police said.

She was transported to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead, police said.

Meanwhile, the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene, according to police.