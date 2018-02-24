

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A 66-year-old female pedestrian has been rushed to hospital in serious condition after being hit by a vehicle in the city’s Edenbridge-Humber Valley neighbourhood.

It happened at around 8:30 a.m. in the intersection of Royal York Road and Strath Humber Court, which is near Dundas Street.

Royal York Road is closed between Lambeth and Ashley roads as police investigate.