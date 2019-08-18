Woman injured after being shot with pellet gun in Brampton
Joshua Freeman, CP24.com
Published Sunday, August 18, 2019 10:20AM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, August 18, 2019 10:40AM EDT
A woman has been taken to hospital with minor injuries after being shot with a pellet gun in Brampton Sunday morning.
Police were called to the area of Queen and Centre streets at around 9:45 a.m.
Police initially said that one person was shot, however they later clarified that the weapon used was a pellet gun.
Peel Paramedic Services said the person was conscious and breathing when they arrived and described the injuries as minor.
Police are looking for a suspect, but the incident is believed to be isolated.