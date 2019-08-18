

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





A woman has been taken to hospital with minor injuries after being shot with a pellet gun in Brampton Sunday morning.

Police were called to the area of Queen and Centre streets at around 9:45 a.m.

Police initially said that one person was shot, however they later clarified that the weapon used was a pellet gun.

Peel Paramedic Services said the person was conscious and breathing when they arrived and described the injuries as minor.

Police are looking for a suspect, but the incident is believed to be isolated.