A woman was rushed to hospital after being stabbed several times at a residence in Oshawa on Sunday, police say.

According to police, a woman ran out of a residence on Carlton Court just before noon with multiple stab wounds, prompting witnesses to call 911.

The victim was taken to a Toronto hospital in serious condition. She is stable and her injuries are non-life-threatening, police told CP24.

The male suspect, who police say is known to the victim, has been arrested.

Police say there were no other injuries and there is no concern for public safety.