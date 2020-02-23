

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





A woman suffered serious injuries after a shooting in Flemingdon Park Sunday afternoon.

It happened in the backyard of an aparment building near Grenoble Drive and Dufresne Court, west of Don Valley Parkway, just before 3:30 p.m.

Toronto paramedics said the victim was transported to a trauma centre in serious but non-life-threatening condition.

Officers were able to locate evidence of a shooting, Toronto police said.

No suspect information at this time.

Police are investigating.

More to come.