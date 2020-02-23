Woman seriously injured in shooting in Flemingdon Park
Toronto police are investigating a shooting in Flemingdon Park that sent one woman to hospital with serious injuries
Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com
Published Sunday, February 23, 2020 4:10PM EST
Last Updated Sunday, February 23, 2020 4:43PM EST
A woman suffered serious injuries after a shooting in Flemingdon Park Sunday afternoon.
It happened in the backyard of an aparment building near Grenoble Drive and Dufresne Court, west of Don Valley Parkway, just before 3:30 p.m.
Toronto paramedics said the victim was transported to a trauma centre in serious but non-life-threatening condition.
Officers were able to locate evidence of a shooting, Toronto police said.
No suspect information at this time.
Police are investigating.
More to come.