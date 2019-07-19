

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Investigators say a 24-year-old London Ont. woman struck by an errant bullet and killed in the parking lot of a Mississauga bar earlier this month was just out having a good time with her friends when a gunman showed up and opened fire on another man.

Peel Regional Police Insp. Martin Ottaway said Jackline Keji Gore was standing in the parking lot of Fume Bar and Lounge on Torbram Road at 2:48 a.m. on July 8, when a crossover-style vehicle pulled into the lot and a hooded gunman got out.

“A suspect approached a group of men standing by the doors to thebar and the suspect started shooting at one of the men, who then fled through parking lot,” Ottaway said. The suspect continued to shoot at him as he fled.”

A bullet struck Keji Gore and she was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

“We know there were a number of people in the parking lot when the shooting occurred, and we need those people to do the right thing,” Ottaway said.

Investigators later located and took a statement from the man who was the intended target of the shooting, but Ottaway declined to comment further.

The suspect is described as a male wearing a grey hoodie and a mask.

He fled the scene in the crossover SUV and was last seen heading south on Torbram Road towards Derry Road.

“Jackline was doing nothing more that night other than having a night out with friends. We know there are people out there who know what happened,” Ottaway said.

Keji Gore’s cousin, James Swaka, urged anyone who was anywhere around the bar at the time of the shooting to come forward immediately.

“Jackline was an innocent victim who didn’t deserve to be taken the way she was,” Swaka said.

Keji Gore’s parents stood near the podium during a press conference Friday morning but both were too distraught to speak.

Their daughter was a York University basketball player who Swaka said was loved by her family and respected in her community.

He said more than 500 people showed up to pay their respects at her funeral.

He also had a message for the person who pulled the trigger that night.

“I am asking for the people responsible, should they be watching this police news conference, to turn themselves in to police.”

Ottaway said anyone with information should call police at 905-453-2121, ext. 3205.

He added that anyone who was driving in the area of Torbram and Derry Roads from 1 a.m. that morning until 3 a.m. and has dashcam video or other media from their vehicle should offer it up to investigators.