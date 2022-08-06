Toronto police are looking for a woman after a firearm was removed from the scene of a shooting in North York on Valentine’s Day.

On the afternoon of Feb. 14, police were called to the area of Fountainhead and Sentinel Roads for reports of shots fired. When they arrived, they found one person injured.

The victim was transported to the hospital in serious condition.

On Saturday, police said a woman allegedly took a firearm from the scene and fled the area.

They have released surveillance video of the woman, asking the public for help identifying her. She is wanted for possession of a firearm and obstruction of justice.

Police believe she frequents the area where the shooting occurred.

She is described as having a large build with long red hair. Police said the woman wore a black jacket, a white hooded sweatshirt, black pants and white running shoes.

They are asking anyone who could identify the woman to contact police at 416-808-2510 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).