Woman struck by vehicle in Brampton transported to hospital
Police are on the scene of a pedestrian-involved collision in Brampton.
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Monday, October 21, 2019 6:50AM EDT
Last Updated Monday, October 21, 2019 9:15AM EDT
A female pedestrian was transported to hospital after she was struck by a vehicle in Brampton this morning.
It happened near Steeles Avenue and Rutherford Road shortly after 6 a.m.
The victim was taken to a trauma centre in critical condition, paramedics said.
Police now say her injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.
The age of the victim has not been released.
The area was closed to traffic but has since reopened.